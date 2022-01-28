LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The plant manager for the huge new battery-making plant in Lordstown said an agreement with a recycling business presents a great opportunity for both companies.

Thursday we told you about a deal between Ultium Cells and a company called Li-Cycle to locate one of its largest recycling operations in the U.S. inside the plant where lithium-ion batteries will be made for electric vehicles.

Ultium Cells Executive Plant Director Kevin Kerr said Friday the elements used to make those batteries are very rare, and Ultium doesn’t want to see scrap materials going to waste.

“To be able to have a common company that can come alongside us, help us regenerate that and spin that back into future batteries so not only are we being good citizens but certainly from a cost standpoint, to improve that value chain,” Kerr said.

Kerr said shipping those byproducts would have been costly but this partnership will eliminate that.

If we have to generate those byproducts, put them on a ship and ship them somewhere, that’s a cost we don’t have to incur. That’s part of what was really a strategic opportunity for us partnering with Li-Cycle physically on-site on our property,” Kerr said.

While Ultium expects to begin production later this year, Li-Cycle is expected to start its operations inside the plant in 2023.