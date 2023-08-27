LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — The votes are in, and union workers at Ultium Cells will see their hourly wages rises while others receive months of backpay.

Members of United Automobile Workers at Ultium Cells have voted 895 to 22 to ratify the interim agreement between the company and the workers that would raise wages $3 to $4 more per hour, which is approximately a 25% increase. Also, hundreds of workers will receive backpay retroactive to December 2022, when the union was recognized, in the form of bonus checks ranging from $3,000 to $7,000.

The interim deal came after months of negotiations with Ultium Cells, citing better pay and safer working conditions as main goals the union is working to improve.

Those with the UAW said they will continue to bargain over further wage increases until it has reached a complete first agreement with Ultium Cells.