LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – A tractor-trailer rolled over on the Ohio Turnpike near Lordstown Friday, spilling its load.

The crash happened westbound just after 1:30 p.m. near the Lordstown exit.

Emergency crews had to pull the driver out of the window. He was injured and taken to the hospital but is expected to be OK.

The truck was hauling bags of animal feed.

All lanes of the turnpike are open.

Jim Bowser contributed to this report.