LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown police and the Healthy Hearts and Paws project are looking into the circumstances of an elderly, dying dog that appeared to be abandoned.

According to a police report, the dog was found about 1 p.m. Sunday in a ditch on Woodlehart Road in Lordstown. The person who found it said the dog was in distress, and he took it back to his home where he called Jason Cooke, with Healthy Hearts and Paws, and turned the dog over to Cooke.

Later that same day, a woman came to the police station to say that the dog, named Gracie, is 17 years old and belongs to her boyfriend. She said that the dog had been having issues because of its age, and she gave it to a woman she knows who told her that she could arrange for a local animal organization to euthanize the dog. The two met in Youngstown and Gracie was turned over to the other woman, the report stated.

However, the woman who gave the dog up found out that it was found in a ditch after she was informed of a Facebook post by Healthy Hearts and Paws looking for the owner.

Police tried to contact the woman that was supposed to set up the euthanization of the dog, but couldn’t get a hold of her, the report stated.

Cooke told police that he will be getting veterinary care for Gracie, the report stated.