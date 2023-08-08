LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — It’s been over a year since we heard anything new about a proposed Naval maritime project that would include a facility in Lordstown.

Known as the Lordstown-Lorain Project, the Bartlett Maritime plan includes a Naval depot in the village that would be connected to operations at a facility in Lorain. In all, a new shipyard would be built in Lorain with two dry docks and an industrial depot in Lordstown, which would be a million-square-foot factory to repair components from submarines and aircraft carriers. Another portion of the plan includes a foundry to be constructed at an unspecified location.

CEO Capt. Edward Bartlett has said there is an abundance of skilled labor in the Great Lakes region to fill the jobs. He issued an update on the proposed plan this week following the June 2023 Congressional Research Service Report showing 37% of the US Navy’s nuclear-powered attack submarine force is unavailable for operation, Bartlett said, which is the crux of his proposal for the Ohio maritime project.

“This is far above the objective of 20%,” Barlett said. “It’s almost double the number of ships laid up for maintenance than planned.”

Bartlett’s proposal identified a need and then offers a solution to the Navy’s maintenance problem, unlike some other solicited contract proposals. Bartlett Maritime submitted its original plan on January 21, 2022, to the US Navy and then an update last month, but so far, it has been unanswered. Bartlett said he believes the company should have been awarded the contract by now and that it is well past time to move beyond “thinking about it.”

“We think the delay may be tied up, partially, with turnover of senior leadership within the Navy,” Barlett said. “There are approximately 300 senior flag officers, admirals, in the Navy whose promotions and reassignments have been put on hold in the Senate.”

If the contract is awarded, and Barlett said that could happen at any time, it would be six months of planning before any construction begins, but after that, it would take about 18 months to get the Lordstown facility built.

Barlett says he has support from Rep. David Joyce and Senator Sherrod Brown, and while congressional approval is not needed for the project, Bartlett said support from local lawmakers including Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill is imperative.

Bartlett said this would be considered a large-scale contract for the Department of Defense if it’s awarded.

WKBN First News has reached out to Lordstown Mayor Arno Hill but has yet to hear back at the time of this report.