LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Motors stock is being delisted and will no longer be publicly traded.

This is going into effect on July 7.

The company received written notice from the Listing Qualifications Department of the Nasdaq Stock Market on Wednesday.

Lordstown Motors doesn’t intend to appeal this decision.

Earlier this week, Lordstown Motors filed for bankruptcy and sued Foxconn, alleging that the company failed to live up to its agreement. Foxconn has denied the allegation.