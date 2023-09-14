LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – General Motors honored Spitzer Chevrolet Lordstown Thursday for its 25th anniversary.

A representative from GM was there to hand out the award.

Barry Gonis is the executive manager at Spitzer and is excited for the future.

“These last three, four years have seen so many changes. I just think the industry is constantly evolving, and new things are coming around the corner all the time,” Gonis said. “The nice thing, as big as we are, we take those changes and just move forward with them and make the best of them.”

Gonis also talked about the importance of the community and his employees. He says Spitzer would not be where it is today without them.