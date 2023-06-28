LANSING, Mich. (WKBN) – Layoff notices are being sent out to workers at the Lordstown Motors Farmington Hills Facility in Michigan.

A May 19, 2023, notice was issued to the Michigan Department of Labor and Economic Opportunity stating that LMC will begin permanent layoffs as soon as July 17 and at the latest by July 31 at its tech facility in Farmington Hills.

The company said the layoffs are due to “insufficient funding resulting primarily from a dispute with Foxconn Ventures Pte. Ltd. regarding its contractual obligations to LMC.”

LMC previously announced that it suing Foxconn and also filed for bankruptcy.

About 100 employees are slated for layoff spanning many positions, including project managers, software engineers, marketing personnel, design and electrical engineers and other positions.