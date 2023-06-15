LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Electric vehicle stocks seem to be riding a momentum wave, and Lordstown Motors caught it Thursday.

The stock rose $1.05 a share. That was a gain of 33%.

This comes as the company announced last week that it intends to sue Foxconn for not fulfilling part of their agreement.

Lordstown Motors Corp is traded under the name RIDE.

Also announced Thursday, ODOT plans to install more EV charging stations along Ohio’s highways and interstates. The state received $140 million from the National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program to begin the installation.

State leaders say the new stations will help ease ‘range anxiety” of EV owners so they can be sure that there will be plenty of places for them to charge up in Ohio.

Patty Coller contributed to this report.