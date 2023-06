LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Two employees were treated for smoke inhalation Tuesday after a small fire at Ultium Cells LLC.

Lordstown Fire Department responded to a call for medical assistance at Ultium Cells LLC for two employees who were suffering from smoke inhalation after putting out a small fire at the plant.

Lordstown Fire Chief Travis Eastham said the fire was already out by the time crews arrived on scene and there is no cause for investigation.