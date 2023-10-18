LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — A bankruptcy court in Delaware Wednesday approved the sale of Lordstown Motors assets to the company’s founder, Steve Burns.

Report: Steelers to part ways with veteran cornerback Report: Steelers to part ways with veteran cornerback

The approval from the U.S. Bankruptcy Court in Delaware comes after Burns filed a motion Sept. 29 with the court to purchase $10 million of the company’s assets.

Among the assets to be purchased are the design, production and sale of vehicles produced by the plant.

Burns resigned two years ago because of a dispute over the accuracy of the company’s financial statements.

The company filed Chapter 11 protection June 27.