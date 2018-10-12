Lordstown natural gas plant up and running, costing nearly $1 billion Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Video

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) - A natural gas power plant started running this week in Lordstown's Industrial Park. It cost nearly a billion dollars.

Lordstown Energy Center sits on just 16 acres in the industrial park, but it produces almost 1,000 megawatts of energy.

"We use natural gas from a pipeline that was about two miles from here. The gas turbine is basically a very very large jet engine that's attached to a generator and the gas turbine spins at 3600 rpm and it produces electricity," said Drew Schneider, plant manager.

It feeds two gas turbines into a steam generator turning some of what would be waste into more energy.

"It's called a combined cycle, that's one of the advantages of this type of plant. It makes it a whole lot more efficient," Schneider said.

That technology used is called the H-Series turbine. It helps cut down electricity cost. But doesn't go straight into your home.

It's moved across a grid to companies like Ohio Edison and Dominion.

"Top of the line some of the most efficient ones out there," Schneider said.

Right now there are about 150 people on site.

"As you saw, they're getting some of the landscaping, insulation," he said.

When those final details are done, they'll be fully operational with just 21 full-time employees, 18 who are from the region.

"In addition to the significant economic impact with the businesses and the contractors who service this facility, there's also a significant community impact as well," said Eric Stasiowski, Lordstown Energy Center spokesman.

They've already made donations to local schools and plan to continue to hire local contractors to service the plant.

"Everything is about the community, most of the people here are local people," Schneider said.