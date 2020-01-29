Lordstown Motos plans to attent Detroit Auto show

Company CEO Steve Burns told Reuters News that they will have a drivable version of its electric truck on display at the auto show in June

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Motors plans to be at the Detroit Auto show this summer.

Company CEO Steve Burns told Reuters News that they will have a drivable version of its electric truck on display at the auto show in June.

He also said they continue to pursue a $200 million loan from the federal government to retool the GM Lordstown plant.

According to Automotive News, Burns met with Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette for about an hour Monday.

They had more talks with the Energy Department’s Loan Program Office Tuesday.