Lordstown Motos plans to attent Detroit Auto show

Lordstown Motors plans to attend Detroit Auto show

Over a year since General Motors announced it would stop production at its Lordstown plant, a new sign is taking the place where the GM Lordstown complex sign once stood.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Motors plans to be at the Detroit Auto show this summer.

Company CEO Steve Burns told Reuters News that they will have a drivable version of its electric truck on display at the auto show in June.

He also said they continue to pursue a $200 million loan from the federal government to retool the GM Lordstown plant.

According to Automotive News, Burns met with Energy Secretary Dan Brouillette for about an hour Monday.

They had more talks with the Energy Department’s Loan Program Office Tuesday.

