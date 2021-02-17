Lordstown Motors to discuss sales rollout of all-electric pickup truck

Local News

The company's owner will be in Columbus this morning, along with two local lawmakers

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lordstown Motors Endurance Truck (1)

Courtesy: Lordstown Motors

If you’re viewing this on the app, click here to watch the live stream.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Motors will reveal more information about selling its all-electric pickup truck.

The company’s owner will be in Columbus this morning, along with state Senator Michael Rulli and state Representative Mike Loychik. They’ll talk about individual sales of the Endurance truck.

Lordstown Motors is selling it to fleets right now.

The press conference on the legislative rollout of sales is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. at the Ohio Statehouse. We’ll be streaming that in the video player above.

Check back here for updates on this story.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com