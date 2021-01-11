Lordstown Motors surpasses 100k pre-orders for Endurance truck

There's been an average order size of about 600 vehicles per commercial fleet

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Motors Corp. announced Monday it has received more than 100,000 pre-orders for its all-electric Endurance pickup truck.

There’s been an average order size of about 600 vehicles per commercial fleet.

“Receiving 100,000 pre-orders from commercial fleets for a truck like the Endurance is unprecedented in automotive history,” said Steve Burns, CEO of Lordstown Motors. “Adding in the interest we have from federal, state, municipal and military fleets on top of that, I think you can see why we feel that we are about to revolutionize the pickup truck industry.”

Production is expected to start in September.

The truck has a range of 250 miles and can tow up to 7,500 pounds. The initial Endurance is priced at $45,000 after federal rebate.