LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- According to a press release, Lordstown Motors Corp. has announced that it has to stop production due to an issue for their Endurance EV truck.

The company announced Thursday that it has experienced performance and quality issues with certain Endurance components that have led the company to temporarily stop production and customer deliveries since our last production update in January.

Reports said that paperwork has been filed with the with the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) to recall the Endurance. This is due to an electrical connection issue.

Reports said that the recall will affect 19 vehicles. Lordstown Motors Corp. released a statement:

“While our experienced team has made significant progress in addressing the underlying component and vehicle sub-system issues affecting the Endurance build schedule, we remain committed to doing the right thing by our customers and to resolve potential issues before resuming production and customer shipments,” said Edward Hightower, Lordstown Motors CEO & President.



The company intends to provide a more detailed update on the status of these matters on its upcoming earnings call.