LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Motors stock set all-time lows for four straight days.

That included Friday, falling to $3.84 in trading. It was the first time below $4 per share.

It finished right at $4 for the day. The last five trades were for 10,000 shares at that price. The stock price dropped 16% this week.

The all-time high for Lordstown Motors was $31.80 in September 2020.

As part of the Foxconn deal, it bought $50 million of common stock at an average price of $6.90 per share.