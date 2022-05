LORDSTOWN, Ohio – The ups and downs continue for the stock price of Lordstown Motors. The Ride, as it’s stock symbol is called, today went down first, and then climbed.

Lordstown Motors stock set its second all-time low in three days, dropping at one point to $1.89.

But the price rebounded 20 cents during the afternoon, reaching $2.09, a gain for the day.

The stock has still fallen 33% in the last month.