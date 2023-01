(WKBN) – A big rally on Wall Street but the charge higher got no juice from Lordstown Motors. The stock was unplugged.

It dropped to an all-time low of 87 cents around noon on Friday.

The stock finished at 89 cents a share — a new closing low.

The stock peaked at $31.80 a share in September 2020.

Lordstown Motors’ stock has dropped 97 percent from its all-time high to now its all-time low.