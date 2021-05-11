Lordstown Motors stock drops to all-time low on Tuesday

LMC is expected to provide its latest earnings report on Monday

Lordstown Motors

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Stock in Lordstown Motors hit an all-time low Tuesday morning at below $7 per share.

Investors were reacting to earnings Monday from Workhorse, which owns a 10% stake in LMC. It pushed back a production target after making just 38 vehicles a year to date.

Lordstown Motors dropped to $6.69 Tuesday morning but finished with a gain of 39 cents for the day.  That’s a 5% move higher.

LMC is expected to provide its latest earnings report on Monday.

The Dow lost 473 points, making it the worst day since February. The Nasdaq slipped a dozen points.

