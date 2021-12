(WKBN) — A big bounce for stocks Thursday — DOW climbed 600 points, but Lordstown Motors wasn’t plugged into it.

It dropped to a new all-time low at $4.04. It’s the third straight day Lordstown Motors has dropped and set a new all-time low.

It finished at $4.14 for the day. The stock price has dropped 27% in the last month and 15% in the last year.

The all time high for Lordstown Motors was $31.80 in September 2020.