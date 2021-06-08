Lordstown Motors stock drops as production concerns grow

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Financial reports Tuesday point to more trouble for Lordstown Motors Corporation.
Shares for RIDE (Lordstown Motors Corp.) dropped 20 percent after the company warned investors that it doesn’t have sufficient cash to start commercial production, calling it a “going concern.”
Comments in the filing include the following:
The opinion of our independent registered public accountants on our audited financial statements as of and for the year ended December 31, 2020, contains an explanatory paragraph regarding substantial doubt about our ability to continue as a going concern. Our ability to continue as a going concern is dependent on our ability to complete the development of our electric vehicles, obtain regulatory approval, begin commercial scale production and launch the sale of such vehicles. The Company believes that our current level of cash and cash equivalents are not sufficient to fund commercial scale production and the launch of sale of such vehicles. These conditions raise substantial doubt regarding our ability to continue as a going concern for a period of at least one year from the date of issuance of the consolidated financial statements included in this report. If we are not able to continue as a going concern, or if there is continued doubt about our ability to do so, the value of your investment would be materially and adversely affected.Lordstown Motors SEC filing