Lordstown Motors still hoping for USPS contract as proposal deadline extended

Workhorse submitted a proposal for what could be a $6 billion contract for electric vehicles

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The United States Postal Service has extended its deadline for companies to submit proposals for what could be a $6 billion contract for electric vehicles.

One of the companies hoping to build the vehicles is the newly created Lordstown Motors Corp.

Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns said the postal service has extended its deadline from April 27 to July 14.

The Cincinnati-based company Workhorse has bid on the project and Lordstown Motors hopes to build the vehicles if Workhorse gets the contract.

Two weeks ago, Louis DeJoy was named the new postmaster general. It’s not known if he supports the idea of using electric vehicles.