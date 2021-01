The address for the service center is 9451 Toledo Way.

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Motors has set up service center in Irvine, California.

In a Twitter post Monday, the company said “We’re built in Ohio but will be serviced throughout the country, so we’ve worked our way out west.”

The address for the service center is 9451 Toledo Way, Irvine, California.

Lordstown Motors’ Endurance all-electric pickup truck is manufactured at the former GM assembly plant in Lordstown.