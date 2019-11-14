Lordstown Motors sees old GM plant as beginning of vehicle electrification

General Motors left nearly every piece of equipment inside its old plant in Lordstown, but it'll take some tweaking so Lordstown Motors Corp. can start work

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Motors Corp. has a building with plenty of history, but it has to create its own now.

General Motors left nearly every piece of equipment inside its old plant in Lordstown.

It will take some small tweaking to make a bigger vehicle, however.

Chief Engineer Darren Post was the head of the Cavalier and Sunfire models and understands how Production Officer Rich Schmidt can make this equipment work.

“He’s going to look at the spacing. He’s going to look at how we can repurpose different aspects for the body and the cab,” Post said.

“It cuts out about a year of that lead time. It allows us to have the robots, the conveyor system, all the infrastructure in place,” Schmidt said.

Lordstown Motors’ electric pickup truck is geared toward the commercial driver. Unique traction will be available for each wheel, and the power train will have fewer moving parts.

“So it’ll be a lot simpler for parts and better for durability and reliability, ’cause what the fleet operator wants is the highest up time,” Post said.

The estimated cost is around $50,000. Lordstown Motors already has pre-orders for 6,000, but CEO Steve Burns figures this is just the beginning.

“Our goal is to have an entire fleet of different types of vehicles, all electrification,” he said.

Burns said the goal is that this plant doesn’t have to live from vehicle to vehicle as it did under General Motors. There will be more done at the assembly plant than just making cars.