Company officials said they look forward to releasing more updates on the pickup truck

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Motors rolled the first two Endurance betas off the manufacturing line on Wednesday.

The milestone for the company and the EV industry is a testament to the hard work, skill and work ethic of the 500 Lordstown Motors associates, company officials said.

“They are critical to our success as we push ahead producing the rest of our 57 Betas and dedicating our energies to beginning mass production this September,” officials wrote in a social media post.