Lordstown Motors requests loan from federal government

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns said the company is in talks with the federal government to get a loan.

He said the money will speed up retooling the former GM Lordstown plant to build the Endurance electric truck.

Burns didn’t say how much he is asking from the U.S. Department of Energy.

A year ago, the company pursued a $200 million loan from the federal government.

The Energy Department has made similar loans to Tesla, Ford and Nissan in the past.