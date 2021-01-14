Lordstown Motors requests loan from federal government

Local News

He said the money will speed up retooling the former GM Lordstown plant

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Lordstown Motors

Credit: WKBN

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns said the company is in talks with the federal government to get a loan.

He said the money will speed up retooling the former GM Lordstown plant to build the Endurance electric truck.

Burns didn’t say how much he is asking from the U.S. Department of Energy.

A year ago, the company pursued a $200 million loan from the federal government.

The Energy Department has made similar loans to Tesla, Ford and Nissan in the past.

More stories from WKBN.com:

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com