LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- According to a press release, Lordstown Motors is still working on an Asset Purchase Agreement with Foxconn.

Negotiations began on November 10, 2021 and the deadline is Saturday May 14. The report says that the deadline could be moved.

The report says that Lordstown does not have sufficient available cash to pay Foxconn for its down payments. As a result, Foxconn could exercise its rights under the APA to foreclose its liens on all of the Lordstown Motor’s assets.

The report said that the Russia/Ukraine conflict could create risks for Lordstown’s business moving forward.

Lordstown Motors reported a nearly $90 million net loss over the past 3 months.