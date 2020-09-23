Lordstown Motors reports 40,000 pre-orders for new electric pickup truck

Wednesday, Lordstown Motors also shared the first photos of the inside of the vehicle

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Motors has hit 40,000 pre-orders for the new Endurance electric pickup truck.

At $50,000 per vehicle, that equals $2 billion in potential revenue.

The orders are not binding.

The Endurance charged into the Statehouse Wednesday morning. The prototype was available for lawmakers to check out and plug-in to the concept.

CEO Steve Burns said there are lots of moving parts to get the job done but says they’ve received lots of support.

“We’ve enjoyed tremendous support from the community. Again, it’s gone from kind of disbelief, to hope, to now let’s get building vehicles,” he said.

Wednesday, Lordstown Motors also shared the first photos of the inside of the vehicle.

Deliveries are expected to begin next year.

