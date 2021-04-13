Lordstown Motors releases video of Endurace contender for California’s San Felipe 250

The desert terrain can be brutal, a third will likely not finish

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Motors released a video Tuesday of the Endurance pickup truck that will compete in Saturday’s San Felipe 250 in Baja California, Mexico.

The vehicle will race through brutal desert terrain that will be a test of its durability.

The video shows the Endurance covered with logos and followed by a support Endurance pickup. The one with the logos will be the vehicle entered in Saturday’s San Felipe 250.

“The terrain is very challenging, and our teams know it. It’s infamous for how rough the course is,” said Jim Ryan, race organizer.

The desert terrain can be brutal, a third will likely not finish.

“Try to finish. That’s the main goal for everybody,” Ryan said.

It will take the winner of the race eight or nine hours to finish, which means Lordstown Motors has to bring along charging equipment.

“Will they have to stop in the middle of the race to charge and keep going? Absolutely, there’s no way they could make the whole race,” Ryan said.

Electric vehicles have raced before in the San Felipe 250. This year there are two entered into what’s called the E class. Companies also often use the race for testing purposes, which is what Lordstown Motors is doing.

“Whether its lighting, tires, wheels, engine, components, drive train components, chassis dynamics, fuel monitoring, hybrid – it’s all over the place. Baja proven is a recognized global accomplishment,” Ryan said.

The race website lists the names of Matthew and James Blanchard of Salem as being the driver and navigator of the Lordstown Motors team. Matthew is an employee at Lordstown Motors.