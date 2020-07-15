Lordstown Motors releases sneak peek of Endurance pickup’s interior

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Motors has shown us the outside of the new Endurance pickup truck and now we’re getting a look at the inside.
On Wednesday, LMC released two computer-generated images of what the inside will look like.
Before stepping into the truck, drivers will notice sharp lines for seating and the dash.
LMC released drawings of the interior in June, showing a large screen, which is still part of the design. That will most likely provide the driver with information such as speed and — since it’s an electric vehicle — how much charge is remaining.
The Endurance is expected to be ready for delivery next summer.