Lordstown Motors releases sneak peek of Endurance pickup’s interior

The Endurance is expected to be ready for delivery next summer

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Motors has shown us the outside of the new Endurance pickup truck and now we’re getting a look at the inside.

On Wednesday, LMC released two computer-generated images of what the inside will look like.

Source: Lordstown Motors Corporation

Before stepping into the truck, drivers will notice sharp lines for seating and the dash.

LMC released drawings of the interior in June, showing a large screen, which is still part of the design. That will most likely provide the driver with information such as speed and — since it’s an electric vehicle — how much charge is remaining.

The Endurance is expected to be ready for delivery next summer.