LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Lordstown Motors released its second quarter financial results.

The company said it’s exceeding expectations.

LMC is reporting an operating profit of $61.3 million, including $120 million from the sale of the Lordstown facility. It has an ending cash balance of $236 million more than expected.

Commercial production of the Endurance is on track for Q3.

Deliveries are expected in quarter four.