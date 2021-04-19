Lordstown Motors proud of truck’s performance in race, even though it didn’t finish

(WKBN) – Lordstown Motors is speaking out after its Endurance did not finish its race through the Mexican desert.
CEO Steve Burns said they’re proud of their performance Saturday in the San Felipe 250.
Turns out, a third or more of the vehicles don’t finish because the terrain is so tough.
Burns said they decided to stop after the first 40 miles at the first charging station instead of heading back out for the second leg.
The company says it’s bringing what it learned back home.
On Wall Street, Lordstown Motors took a 10% dip as soon as it opened Monday morning. It’s hovering around $9 a share.