LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- Lordstown Motors released their 4th Quarter earnings for fiscal year 2021.

According to the release, the company ended 2021 with a cash balance of $244 million, $79 million above the midpoint of the previously issued outlook.

It also raised $182 million in capital, mainly from the $100 million in down payments from the sale of the Lordstown facility to Foxconn and other equities.

The company expects that the production and sales of the new Endurance will be about 500 units in 2022 and as many as 2,500 units in 2023.

The company is working toward finalizing the Foxconn transaction, including the contract manufacturing agreement, and seeking an agreement and funding structure to develop new vehicles in collaboration with Foxconn.

President of Lordstown Motors Edward Hightower said that the company will continue to prioritize electric vehicles in 2022.

“Our organization’s top priority remains bringing the Lordstown Endurance full-size all-electric pickup to market as quickly and efficiently as possible,” Hightower said.