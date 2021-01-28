Lordstown Motors on track to start Endurance truck production, gives development updates

The first stage of the Lordstown Motors headquarters is expected to be done by the start of production of the Endurance

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Motors announced some development updates as the company gets ready to start production on the Lordstown Endurance this year.

“We are hard at work in the factory preparing to begin Beta builds in the coming weeks,” said Steve Burns, Chief Executive Officer of Lordstown Motors. “With this step on the horizon, we remain on track to meet our September start-of-production timeline while continuing to see indicators of strong demand for an all-wheel drive, full-size electric pickup truck with 250 miles of range from commercial, government and military fleets.”

The company initiated the metal stamping and welding for the first 57 Endurance Beta prototypes, which are expected to be finished in March.

The prototypes will be used for crash, engineering and validation testing. Some of the vehicles might also be sent to customers for feedback.

Lordstown Motors recently signed a multi-year supplier agreement with LG Energy Solution to secure a long-term, high-quality battery cell supply chain for the Endurance.

The company is continuing to review its plans to partner with Camping World for nationwide service coverage for Lordstown vehicles. A Lordstown Motors-owned service center also recently opened in Irvine, California.

The Lordstown Motors Electric Van is expected to be unveiled in June with production starting in the second half of 2022. The company said the van will utilize hub motors to achieve all-wheel drive and low ground clearance, and have a class-leading range.

Lordstown Motors was also added to the United States General Services Administration listing, which is its first step to being able to sell to government fleets. Company leaders are now reaching out to state and local governments, plus the U.S. Military.

The first stage of the Lordstown Motors headquarters is expected to be done by the start of production of the Endurance.

Lordstown Motors currently has 343 employees, but the company plans to have about 1,000 by the end of 2021. Employment opportunities can be found here.