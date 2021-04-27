Lordstown Motors officials explain why they have a delinquent county tax bill

A company spokesperson said there was an "unfortunate administrative error"

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Officials at Lordstown Motors Corporation (LMC) says an administrative error is to blame for their $600,000 delinquent county tax bill.

A review of records from the Trumbull County Auditor’s Office shows that LMC is delinquent on all four of its properties totaling more than $600,000.

A company spokesperson said there was an “unfortunate administrative error” and that LMC is in the process of paying the property taxes, fees and any assessed penalties that are due.

“While we have made prior payments on time, we failed to make the first half payment on time. We are establishing protocols to ensure timely payments going forward,” said Ryan Hallett, a spokesperson for LMC.