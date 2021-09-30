Lordstown Motors near agreement to sell plant to electronic manufacturing company

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN)- According to an article in Bloomberg, Lordstown Motors is near an agreement to sell its plant to Foxconn Technology Group.



Foxconn is a partner of Apple and is headquartered in Taiwan. It’s a multinational electronics contract manufacturing company and is the world’s largest iPhone maker.

Foxconn has been planning to build electric vehicles and was hoping to get things rolling in 2023. A plant in Wisconsin was looking like a possibility but that never happened.



At this time, we do not know all of the details about the deal with Lordstown.



Bloomberg reports that the companies could announce the deal as soon as this week. Lordstown Motors acquired the plant less than two years ago from General Motors. The company is currently working on getting its Endurance pick up truck ready for production.



We are still working to find out more details and we will continue to keep you updated as soon as we learn more.