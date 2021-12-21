LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Motors Corp. announced that its Board of Directors has elected a new executive vice president.

Melissa Leonard will serve in the role on January 1, 2022.

She will replace Tom Canepa, the company’s current general counsel and secretary who is leaving to pursue other opportunities.

Leonard was co-leader of the mergers and acquisitions team for Baker & Hostetler LLP, where she has served as outside counsel to the company since 2019. She has been a corporate and transactional attorney at Baker & Hostetler LLP since 1995.

Leonard earned her Bachelor of Science from Miami University and her Juris Doctor from the University of Michigan School of Law.

“We are excited to have Melissa join our team at Lordstown Motors,” said Dan Ninivaggi, CEO of Lordstown Motors. “Not only does Melissa bring over 20 years of deep experience in mergers and acquisitions, financing and corporate governance, she knows Lordstown Motors well, having served as our primary outside corporate counsel over the past two years. I look forward to her continuing contributions as a core member of our management team.”