Production for the all-electric Endurance pick-up truck is expected to start in September 2021

(WKBN) – Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns said they have hit 80,000 pre-orders for the all-electric Endurance pick-up truck.

Kicking gas and taking names: we have hit a new milestone. 80,000 pre-orders for the all-electric Endurance. September is coming! #Workforit RideWithLordstown pic.twitter.com/M6gRfYoczc — Lordstown Motors (@LordstownMotors) December 21, 2020

Burns said production for the Endurance is still expected to start next September.

Before this, the last update given was that Lordstown Motors had 50,000 pre-orders.

Burns said the prototype of the Endurance has been on tour in Florida and Texas giving test drives.