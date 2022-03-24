LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) — Lordstown Motors President Edward Hightower spoke Thursday at an MIH Partner Gathering.
MIH is a group of electric vehicle partners put together by Foxconn and is looking to work with Lordstown Motors.
Hightower’s remarks were part of a filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission — most of which outlines where Lordstown Motors is at now.
There was, however, a section that updated the status of the Lordstown/Foxconn partnership. It read:
“To date, the Company has not reached an agreement with Foxconn EV Technology, Inc. or its affiliates to jointly develop vehicles off the MIH platform or with regard to any financing from Foxconn. No assurances can be given that any agreement will be reached or as to the terms of any such agreement.”