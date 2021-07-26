Lordstown Motors gets $400 million investment

FILE – In this June 22, 2021, file photo, employees stand near Endurance truck beds during a media tour of the Lordstown Motors complex in Lordstown, Ohio. Lordstown Motors, an Ohio company that has come under scrutiny over the number of orders it claimed it had for the electric trucks that it wants to produce, acknowledged that it has received two subpoenas from federal regulators and that prosecutors in New York have opened an investigation. The Securities and Exchange Commission asked in a pair of subpoenas for documents related to the company’s merger with DiamondPeak, a special purpose acquisition company. (AP Photo/David Dermer, File)

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (AP) – Startup commercial electric vehicle maker Lordstown Motors says it has received a $400 million investment from a private equity firm.

The struggling Ohio company says in a filing Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission that New Jersey-based hedge fund YA II PN Ltd has agreed to buy $400 million of its stock.

Shares of the company went up 5% in trading Monday after a steady fall the past month.

Lordstown’s operations have been under increasing scrutiny in recent months after the company said it had no firm orders for its vehicles.

The company’s CEO and chief financial officer then resigned.