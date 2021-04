Lordstown Motors released a photo of the truck that will be used in the San Felipe 250

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Motors has entered one of its vehicles into a desert endurance race later this month.

Lordstown Motors released a photo of the truck that will be used in the San Felipe 250. It’s a desert race on April 17 in Baja California, Mexico.

The truck is believed to be closely related to the Endurance pickup.

The race will be a test on how well it can handle rugged terrain.