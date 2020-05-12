Lordstown Motors enters into deal motor designer

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Motors Corp. announced Tuesday that they have signed a deal with a motor design company for the Endurance all-electric truck that will be built at the former General Motors plant in Lordstown.

The licensing agreement is with Elaphe Propulsion Technologies.

Elaphe will develop the Model L-1500 Endurance In-Wheel Motor, which will be used in the Lordstown Endruance.

“Our relationship with Elaphe goes back over a decade, and their commitment to Lordstown Motors Corp. and passion for the Lordstown Endurance is stronger than ever,” said Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns. “The caliber of work they’ve produced is some of the best and most innovative in the industry; we’re proud of the work we’ve done together up to this point and enthusiastic about what’s to come.”

Elaphe will manage and support setup of the production line, which has already begun. The project will take nine months to get up to full production capacity. Testing will being in six months, Burns said.