Lordstown Motors’ Endurance displayed at White House, Trump congratulates company on first all-electric pick-up

WASHINGTON, D.C. (WKBN) – President Donald Trump met with leaders from Lordstown Motors on Monday, congratulating the company on the first all-electric pickup truck.

The 2021 Endurance was put on display on the White House’s south lawn, where Trump met with Lordstown Motors CEO Steve Burns.

(Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

Trump previously urged General Motors’ CEO to sell their Lordstown plant, which closed in March of last year.

Later that year, the plant was sold to Lordstown Motors, which publicly unveiled the Endurance this summer.

“The area was devastated when General Motors moved out,” Trump said. “Beyond the plant, it’s incredible what’s happened in the area. It’s booming now. It’s absolutely booming… It’s an incredible piece of science, technology. It’s going to happen now with more and more trucks. And ultimately they say you’ll be able to do it for less money, and it’s better, which is a good combination.”

(Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

They were joined by Senator Rob Portman, R-Ohio, Congressman Mike Turner, R-10th District, and White House Director of Trade and Manufacturing Policy Peter Navarro.

“It was a dark day when General Motors shut down its Chevy Cruze plant in 2019 but the future now looks bright for Lordstown and the Mahoning Valley. Manufacturing the Endurance EV pickup has been a team effort that began with President Trump’s leadership and vision,” Navarro said. “It was executed through the cooperation of GM and Lordstown Motors working with Senator Rob Portman and the White House on a literally high voltage vision for the Mahoning Valley. Together with the GM-LG Chem EV battery factory, these two factories will employ thousands of workers.”

(Official White House Photo by Shealah Craighead)

“I applaud President Trump for featuring Lordstown Motors’ new Endurance All-Electric Pickup Truck at the White House today,” Portman said. “This new production underscores the hope and excitement about this new investment in the Mahoning Valley. I’ve been proud to work closely with the community leaders in Lordstown and administration officials to help make the production of this truck and Lordstown Motors’ success possible. I believe that Lordstown Motors can be a significant economic engine for the Mahoning Valley and create much-needed jobs for the world-class workforce there.”

Senator Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, also gave a statement on the White House visit.

“The incredible innovation and craftsmanship of the Mahoning Valley was on full display today. I was excited to see Lordstown Motors visit the White House today and show off the Endurance truck. I applaud Lordstown Motors in creating an incredible truck and giving our community the opportunity to continue to do what we do best – build world-class vehicles. I will continue to use my position to assist Lordstown Motors in whatever they need to get to the next level,” Ryan said.

Last week, leaders with Lordstown Motors said they hit 40,000 pre-orders for the new pickup truck.

At $50,000 per vehicle, that equals $2 billion in potential revenue. The orders are not binding.

Deliveries are expected to begin next year.

