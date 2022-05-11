LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The deal between Lordstown Motors and Foxconn has been finalized.

Lordstown Motors announced Wednesday afternoon it has closed the sale of the former GM Lordstown plant and signed a contract manufacturing agreement with Foxconn.

In a press release, Lordstown Motors said the $230 million transaction plus reimbursement of approximately $27 million for other operating and expansion costs under the Asset Purchase Agreement was closed on Wednesday.

The agreement hinged on many conditions including the manufacturing partnership for LMC’s flagship vehicle, the Endurance.

In addition, Foxconn had previously purchased $50 million of LMC stock directly from the company.

Start of commercial production of the Endurance is targeted for the third quarter of this year, with the first commercial deliveries expected in the fourth quarter.

Foxconn will assume manufacturing operations at the Lordstown plant immediately and there will be no interruption in production.

Approximately 400 LMC employees will transition to employment with Foxconn. LMC will retain a presence in Lordstown, along with engineering and technical centers and corporate staff in Farmington Hills, Michigan and Irvine, California.

Also part of the deal is a partnership between the two companies to co-develop EV programs using Foxconn’s Mobility-in-Harmony (MIH) open-source EV platform. The new joint venture will be called MIH EV Design LLC and will be 55% owned by Foxconn and 45% by LMC.

Foxconn is committing $100 million towards the new joint venture, including a loan to Lordstown for $45 million to support its initial capital commitment. T

The joint venture creates a business model whereby LMC and Foxconn would jointly develop new electric vehicles, utilizing the MIH platform, for LMC in the North American commercial vehicle market and for other OEMs internationally.