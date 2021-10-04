Lordstown Motors CEO very confident in company’s future growth after recent agreement

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The man in charge of Lordstown Motors is predicting a lot more growth in the years to come inside what has once been General Motors’ largest plant.

On Monday, CEO Dan Ninivaggi discussed with First News the recently announced agreement-in-principal with Taiwanese electronics maker Foxconn.

Ninivaggi says, while he cannot say specifically how many people may eventually be working in Lordstown, he’s expecting there will be a lot of growth.

“There’s no way somebody would make the commitment that Foxconn is making to this facility without strong confidence that they can fill it up, and so I’m very bullish that you’ll see new programs in this facility over the next two or three years,” he said.

The deal between Lordstown and Foxconn is expected to be completed by the end of April next year.

On Friday, First News reported the head of Fisker Motors was planning to have Foxconn build its all-new “PEAR” in Lordstown.