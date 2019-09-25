Lordstown Motors CEO says local workforce will be their ‘secret weapon’

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Steve Burns, the CEO of Lordstown Motors Corporation — the company interested in buying the GM plant — talked to us Tuesday about his future plans.

He still wants the now empty Lordstown plant for building electric pickup trucks — the first in the country, and maybe the world, that are full-size.

MORE – Electric truck company still interested in GM plant, planning for future

Watch our full interview with him above, where he talks about the workforce in this area, a possible partnership with YSU and what his product will be like.