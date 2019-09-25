LIVE NOW /
Watch First News on FOX at 10PM

Lordstown Motors CEO says local workforce will be their ‘secret weapon’

Uncategorized

by:

Posted: / Updated:

WARREN, Ohio (WKBN) – Steve Burns, the CEO of Lordstown Motors Corporation — the company interested in buying the GM plant — talked to us Tuesday about his future plans.

He still wants the now empty Lordstown plant for building electric pickup trucks — the first in the country, and maybe the world, that are full-size.

MORE – Electric truck company still interested in GM plant, planning for future

Watch our full interview with him above, where he talks about the workforce in this area, a possible partnership with YSU and what his product will be like.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending on WKBN.com