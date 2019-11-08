Lordstown Motors CEO eager to move into old GM Lordstown plant

CEO Steve Burns received the keys Thursday after working on the deal 11 months to acquire the former GM Lordstown plant

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – Lordstown Motors Corp. CEO is looking forward to moving into the former GM assembly plant.

CEO Steve Burns received the keys Thursday after working on the deal 11 months to acquire the Lordstown plant. It comes after GM announced it was not allocating a product to be made there.

Burns said the building is still warm from making the last Cruze. It helped that GM left all of the equipment inside so Lordstown Motors could get to market faster.

Lordstown Motors is going to be making an electric pickup truck.

It’s called the Endurance. It will be for fleet sales and not the average driver who just wants to drive an electric pickup.

The new company has to focus on crash testing and durability engineering, while also retooling the plant so it can make and put together different parts.

“We’re very cognizant that a lot of people are hurting because of the previous plant closure,” Burns said. “We’re not a ‘snap your fingers and have 6,000 people hired the next day,’ but we really think we’re great for the future of that region. We’re really trying to make it an epicenter of electric vehicles in the midwest and maybe the country.”

The bulk of the line workers will be hired around September. They’ll have a couple months of training because this is different than an internal combustion vehicle.

Lordstown Motors hopes to start production in November — a year from now.