Lordstown Motors CEO, CFO resigning

LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The CEO of Lordstown Motors Corp. has resigned, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

Steve Burns is resigning, effective immediately.

Chief Financial Officer Julio Rodriguez is also resigning, effective immediately.

Lordstown Motors and both Burns and Rodriguez entered into separation and release agreements.

Burns’ agreement provides for continued base salary payments for 18 months in the amount of $750,000.

Rodriguez’s agreement provides for continued base salary payments for six months in the amount of $200,000.

The company’s board of directors appointed Angela Strand, Lordstown Motors’ current lead independent director, as executive chair of the company.

Becky Roof will serve as interim chief financial officer and Jane Ritson-Parsons will serve as interim chief brand officer and chief operating officer.

