LORDSTOWN, Ohio (WKBN) – The electric Endurance pickup truck is getting closer to hitting the road.



Lordstown Motors released a video on Tuesday showing more than 400 pieces of metal coming together to form the very first Endurance Beta body.

It’s all happening in the Lordstown plant.

The CEO says they’re on track to start production of the pickup in September.